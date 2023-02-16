Shakira and Piqué’s divorce: Who has custody of their two pets?

There is no secret that Shakira and Piqué’s divorce became very controversial during the past months, following her successful song with Bizzarap and his public appearances with his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía. And while the former couple seem to be on good terms when it comes to co-parenting, many people continue to wonder about their pets.

The athlete and the singer had two pets together, a dog and a bunny. Fans of the Colombian icon seem to think that she has been taking care of them, as she is known for being an animal lover, and has previously shared sweet photos and videos of Teddy and Toby.

Shakira and Piqué’s kids, Milan and Sasha, have shown the love they have for their two furry friends. However following the divorce, the pair have yet to be seen on social media, which made online users wonder about their new home, with Shakira planning to move to Miami and Clara Chía moving in with Piqué in Barcelona.

Supporters of the musician have shared their discontent with the new couple having custody of the pets, while others think Shakira would not leave the bunny and the puppy behind in Spain. The custody arrangements have yet to be shared with the public, so for now we can only wonder about who is keeping the adorable pets.

Another noticeable aspect of the divorce has to do with the soccer player’s new fashion style, which he has revealed that it involves his new girlfriend, as she is the one who dresses him. “The truth is that I go with my girlfriend to the store, and she buys it for me, you know? I’m a puppet,” he admitted during a recent interview, referring to the nickname he has with Clara.