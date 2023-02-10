The meaning behind Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s sons, Milan and Sasha

Shakira might be one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. Still, the Colombian superstar tries to stay away from frivolities and focus all her love and energy on the two sons she shares with her, the former Barcelona Club soccer player Gerard Piqué.
Although Shakira and Piqué called it quits in 2022, for 12 years, the pair lived together and raised two beautiful children.
The former couple welcomed the firstborn son on January 23, 2013. They named him Milan, which is pronounced by stressing the first syllable.
According to Shakira and Gerard, they chose the name because “it means dear, gracious and loving in Slavic, in ancient Roman enthusiastic and industrious, and in Sanskrit unification.”
Two years later, on January 29, 2015, they welcomed their second son and named him Sasha. At the time, they also confirmed the arrival of their baby by releasing a statement explaining the meaning of the name.
According to the singer and the businessman, Sasha is of Greek-Russian origin and means: “defender of humanity” and “warrior.”