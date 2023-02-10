Shakira y Piqué con sus hijos Milan y Sasha©GettyImages
Celebrity families

The meaning behind Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s sons, Milan and Sasha

Although they called it quits in 2022, for 12 years, the pair lived together and raised two beautiful children

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Shakira might be one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time. Still, the Colombian superstar tries to stay away from frivolities and focus all her love and energy on the two sons she shares with her, the former Barcelona Club soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Although Shakira and Piqué called it quits in 2022, for 12 years, the pair lived together and raised two beautiful children.

Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers Game©GettyImages
Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Gerard Pique attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2017 in New York City.

The former couple welcomed the firstborn son on January 23, 2013. They named him Milan, which is pronounced by stressing the first syllable.

According to Shakira and Gerard, they chose the name because “it means dear, gracious and loving in Slavic, in ancient Roman enthusiastic and industrious, and in Sanskrit unification.”

Shakira©GettyImages
Singer Shakira and son Milan Pique look on during the closing ceremony prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Celebrity kids

Tom Brady shares photos of kids, Gisele and ex Bridget Moynahan following retirement announcement

Who wore it best? Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia wears her Met Gala 2021 Gucci cape

Gisele Bündchen looks proud as she watches her daughter’s horseback riding class

Two years later, on January 29, 2015, they welcomed their second son and named him Sasha. At the time, they also confirmed the arrival of their baby by releasing a statement explaining the meaning of the name.

Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers Game©GettyImages
Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Gerard Pique attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2017 in New York City.

According to the singer and the businessman, Sasha is of Greek-Russian origin and means: “defender of humanity” and “warrior.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more