Gisele Bündchen looks proud as she watches her daughter’s horseback riding class

Gisele Bündchen is happy to be back in Miami. The model was photographed spending some time with her daughter, Vivian, as she recorded her horseback riding lesson.

©GrosbyGroup



Bündchen filming her daughter

The photos show Bündchen relaxed, wearing some black pants and grey shirt. She’s also wearing some sunglasses, and some headphones, and wore her hair down and naturally wavy. The photos captured the moment when she turned and smiled at her daughter as she completed her training.

Bündchen held up her phone’s camera and captured her daughter’s skills, looking proud of her hard work.

©GrosbyGroup



Bündchen and her daughter in Miami

Over the past couple of months, Bündchen has been photographed in numerous locations, including New York and Costa Rica. In the latter, she was photographed with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” said an insider to People. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Bündchen and her husband of 13 years Tom Brady split up in October of last year. While the couple claimed to have grown apart, they appear to maintain a friendly relationship, prioritizing their children. After announcing his retirement for the second time, Brady shared a post alongside Bündchen and their kids as he remembered some of the highlights of his career.