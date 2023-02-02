Gisele Bündchen looks stunning in a new bathing suit photoshoot

Gisele Bündchen looked stunning in a pink bathing suit. The iconic model was photographed in Hollywood, Florida, wearing a gorgeous one-piece suit.

©GrosbyGroup



Bündchen was photographed in a one piece pink bathing suit.

Bündchen was photographed getting ready for the camera, with makeup artists and photographers arranging small details to get the best possible photos.

Bündchen was photographed trying out different poses in front of the camera, looking stunning as usual.

©GrosbyGroup



Bündchen was photographed in Hollywood Beach, Florida

This year, Bündchen appears to be fully focused on her career. Over the past years, it appears like the model put her career in the backseat, focusing on her role as a mother to her kids Vivian and Benjamin. Last year, she announced that she’d be divorcing her longtime partner, Tom Brady. The couple had been together for 13 years.

In the case of Tom Brady, it appears like the beloved quarterback will be retiring definitively. He shared a brief but emotional video on his Instagram explaining his decision and saying that his announcement would be short since he’d already said what he needed to say when he first retired.

“I’m retiring — for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he said.

Bündchen left a sweet comment on his post, showing her support and excitement for his future. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote.