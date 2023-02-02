Who wore it best? Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia wears her Met Gala 2021 Gucci cape

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia has the best closet to play dress up in. On Wednesday, the tennis pro shared an adorable reel on Instagram with photos of her mini-mi wearing her epic 2021 Met Gala look. “Like mama like daughter,” she wrote, tagging Olympia’s account. “Met Gala next?”

Serena shares Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who commented, “This Kid!!.” The 5-year-old slayed in the Gucci cape and posed inside what looks like her mom’s giant walk-in closet.

The businesswoman rocked the cape under a Gucci silver bodysuit at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” themed Gala. She wore open-toe silver heels and accessorized with a silver handbag. Her husband joined her in an elegant tuxedo.

We will have to wait and see when Olympia goes to the Met Gala for the first time, but she is already becoming a star. Alexis and Serena made her an Instagram account that has gained over 651 thousand followers.

Judging by her account, in addition to playing dress up, Olympia loves horses and is a soccer player. The world has always wondered if Olympia will follow in her mom and auntie Venus William’s footsteps in tennis. But we might see her doing something else in the future.

Last year in “A Conversation with Champions” she talked about how her daughter feels about the sport. ”We do everything together. We go on dates, and it’s so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis,” she said, per People.

Of course, Olympia is only 5 and has plenty of years to figure how what she loves to do.