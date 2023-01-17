Serena Williams and daughter Olympia’s matching PJs and more twinning looks

Serena Williams is known for spending quality time with her 5-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. The mother-daughter duo is always having fun, going on exciting adventures and sharing some fashion moments together.

This time the pair shared a sweet moment before bed, wearing matching pajamas and posting a short clip on social media. “Nighttime shenanigans with Olympia,” Serena wrote on Instagram, showing their best yoga poses.

Fans of the tennis star loved the sweet moment, including her friend Selena Gomez, who wrote, “Stop it!!” with heart emojis, while someone else commented, “Why she ate you up like that in the second pic.”

It seems Serena and Olympia love wearing matching outfits, as they previously posed in identical Balmain dresses during 2022 Paris Fashion Week. The pair had fun wearing hot pink dresses with long sleeves and turtlenecks, however Olympia accessorized her look with rose-gold sandals, while her mom wore red booties.

They also shared a relaxing moment recently at their home. “Whenever I get treatment Olympia wants to be there too. So cute,” Serena wrote, posting a series of pics receiving a massage accompanied by her daughter.

The duo surprised their fans back in August 2022 when Olympia was seen wearing an identical look at the U.S. Open while supporting her mom. Olympia sat in the stands with her dad Alexis Ohanian, wearing braids with white beads, recreating Serena’s look when she won her first U.S. Open in 1999.