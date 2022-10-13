Serena Williams enjoys Yucatan’s natural wonder, and traditions alongside family and friends

Serena Wiliamsofficially retired this year, and now she is reconnecting with her people and enjoying everything the world has to offer, including Yucatan’s natural wonder, traditions, gastronomy, and nature.
The tennis superstar and businesswoman traveled to Mexico and stayed with friends and family at the exclusive Chablé Resort. Williams and her crew experienced the destination as part of an engagement celebration.
The athlete, who was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks and won 23 Grand Slams and 73 titles, and her friends toured the state of Yucatan extensively, making their home base the “White City” of Merida.
The group visited the Tsukán Sanctuary of Life and enjoyed the natural wonder of a cenote surrounded by vegetation. Later, they saw the emblematic archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, where they took pictures in front of the mystical and imposing temple.
They also visited the “Magical Town of Valladolid,” where they tasted the delicious gastronomy of the region in the restaurant “La Casona de Valladolid” by the Xcaret group.
According to the State of Yucatan agency, Williams is the latest in a group of celebrates who have made the location a must for the holidays. Other athletes and personalities visiting the state this year include The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz, Magic Mike’s Channing Tatum, Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, Formula One race car drivers Estaban Gutiérrez and Charles Leclerc, and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.
The agency also assured visitors to the state of Yucatan will have cultural, gastronomic, and historical experiences that are reliable and safe, particularly after the pandemic.
Serena Williams is farewelling the sport that gave her worldwide recognition. The athlete announced in Vogue that she will “evolve away from tennis” after the 2022 US Open. According to Williams, her retirement decision is to focus on “other things that are important to me.”
The 23-time grand slam winner said she will give her all at the US Open, and after it is over, she will be moving “in a different direction.”
“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams posted on Instagram. “That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis! But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”