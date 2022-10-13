Serena Williams enjoys Yucatan’s natural wonder, and traditions alongside family and friends

Serena Wiliamsofficially retired this year, and now she is reconnecting with her people and enjoying everything the world has to offer, including Yucatan’s natural wonder, traditions, gastronomy, and nature.

The tennis superstar and businesswoman traveled to Mexico and stayed with friends and family at the exclusive Chablé Resort. Williams and her crew experienced the destination as part of an engagement celebration.

©Serena Williams



Serena Williams goes on vacation to Yucatan

The athlete, who was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks and won 23 Grand Slams and 73 titles, and her friends toured the state of Yucatan extensively, making their home base the “White City” of Merida.

The group visited the Tsukán Sanctuary of Life and enjoyed the natural wonder of a cenote surrounded by vegetation. Later, they saw the emblematic archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, where they took pictures in front of the mystical and imposing temple.

They also visited the “Magical Town of Valladolid,” where they tasted the delicious gastronomy of the region in the restaurant “La Casona de Valladolid” by the Xcaret group.