Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian responds after Drake calls him a ‘groupie’

Seeing beef between Drake and Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was not on anyone’s 2022 BINGO card but, here we are. On Friday, the rapper released “Her Loss” where he calls out a lot of different celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and Alexis.

Drake and Alexis at Serena Williams’ game

Drake takes a shot at the tennis pro’s supportive husband in the song “Middle of the Ocean.“ “Sidebar Serena your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” he raps.

People started talking about the verse on Twitter which led Alexis to respond in the classiest and cutest way ever. The father shared a photo with baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr while supporting mom on the court with a sweet message. “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he wrote in the tweet.

Alexis’ response went viral, and Williams responded with smiling faces with hearts emojis.

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

Drake and Serena’s past

The apparent diss is interesting because Drake and Williams were a rumored fling a few years ago. The Degrassi star began going to her games in 2011 as a fan, which made people start talking. Then he tweeted at Williams, “I cannot wait to put I on you and make you sweat………during our match this weekend.”



@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat..........during our match this weekend. — Drizzy (@Drake) August 4, 2011

He later referenced her in his song, “Nothing Was The Same,” rapping, “I’m with my whole set/Tennis matches at the crib/ I swear I could beat Serena when she playin‘ with her left.”