Joseph Baena shares the best acting advice from his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena is sharing some exciting news. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger talked to HOLA! USA about his new project ‘Firecracker Jack,’ revealing that he will start working on the new film this summer, as he shares his dreams of becoming a successful leading man in the film industry.

“Acting will always be number one for me,” Joseph said after being asked about his plans for the future, apart from working in real estate and enjoying his time as a DJ. “That’s what I’m working towards. It’s a process and I’m willing to climb that ladder and keep working harder,” he added.

The young actor attended the red carpet premiere of ‘80 for Brady’ to support his friend Rob Gronkowski, who appears in the film, starring Tom Brady, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Lily Tomlin.

He went on to reveal that Arnold has given him some words of advice when it comes to achieving success in Hollywood. “Most of his advice goes back to the gym,” Joseph explained, “It’s all about the reps. And so with learning lines and practicing the scenes, It’s all about doing the repetition of that,” he said, “that was his main advice.”

