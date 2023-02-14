Gerard Piqué says Clara Chia has been dressing him, ‘I’m her puppet’

If you’ve noticed a change in Gerard Piqué’s style it’s because his new boo Clara Chia Martí has been dressing him. The ex-boyfriend of Shakira recently confessed that she has been choosing his outfits.



The former soccer player launched Kings League in 2022 and they have a stream called “Chup Chup,” in which he participates. A clip from a recent episode has started to make its rounds, where Piqué calls himself Martí’s “puppet.”



Piqué, who recently went Instagram official with Martí, was joined by a couple of men including streamer Ibai Llanos, during the live broadcast. He wore a matching look rocking an off-white head-to outfit. Piqué had it buttoned with a purpose, only using the top one - which the crew noticed.







They joked about him only using the top button saying it was an American style. “That’s how they like it in San Andreas,” quipped one of them, likely referencing the Grand Theft Auto video game. The father of 2 defended his button telling the group in Spanish, “It is my fashion, it is my style. We are in a world where you can dress how you want.”







Llanos went on to ask Piqué if he reads fashion magazines to stay up to date with what’s in style. Which is when Piqué revealed he has a stylist. “No, the truth is that I go with my girlfriend to the store, and she buys it for me, you know? I’m a puppet,” he concluded.



If you look through Piqué’s Instagram, you’ll see a lot of selies. You can also see his sense of style pre- Martí. The soccer player is usually wearing a t-shirt if he’s not in athletic wear. He knows how to dress nicely for events, but seemed pretty casual up until recently.

We will have to see how Piqué’s fashion sense continues to evolve now that he has a new stylist.