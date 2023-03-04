Amanda Jones/Instagram©Amanda Jones/Instagram
Pet of the week: Adorable photos of dogs from puppyhood to their senior years

“One thing that remains constant is the love people and dogs have for each other,” Jones wrote. “That does not change.“

Photographer Amanda Jones is known for capturing the unbreakable bond between dogs and their owners. She is also known for having a successful career, publishing her book ‘Dog Years: Faithful Friends, Then & Now,’ and continuing her ongoing project, ‘Dog Years Project.’

“One thing that remains constant is the love people and dogs have for each other,” Jones wrote. “That does not change, no matter how many dog years go by.”

And while seeing our furry friends getting old might be difficult and emotional, Jones’ photography makes us feel more appreciative of sharing life adventures with our pets, documenting their sweetest moments, as they accompany us throughout our highs and lows.

Here are some of the most adorable photos from ‘Dog Years Project’ by Amanda Jones.


