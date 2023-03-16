Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with ‘Child Star’: ‘This story is close to home’

Demi Lovato is ready to explore new career paths. The talented singer will be making her directorial debut in an upcoming Hulu documentary, diving into the complexities and struggles of child stars, using her “first-hand experience and personal relationships” for the “exploratory film.”

Many details of the upcoming project titled ‘Child Star’ have yet to be revealed, including the rest of the participants. However it has been described as a way to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato,” and how “their rise to fame, fortune and power affects their futures.”

Demi also gave an insight into the project, sharing her thoughts about the upcoming documentary. “There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” she explained. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

“Demi’s first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film,” said Belisa Balaban, Senior Vice President, Documentaries and Unscripted Series, Hulu Originals, while Michael D. Ratner, OBB Media founder, president and CEO, said that “Demi and the talented individuals taking part in this documentary have decided to share their stories authentically.”