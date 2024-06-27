Mark Wahlberg's wife reaction after he shaved the top of his head for new movie: 'A lot of laughs'

Mark Wahlberg shared details about his preparation to star in his latest film 'Flight Risk.' Directed by Mel Gibson, the Hollywood star plays a pilot who ends up battling for survival. However, one of the most interesting differences between the actor and the character is the lack of similarities in their hairstyles.

The actor talked to People about his role and explained that he decided to shave his head instead of wearing a bald cap while filming. "There was no bald cap," he said to the publication. "I shaved the middle and left the horseshoe around the sides. We just shaved it. They would shave the top as close to the scalp as possible every day, obviously, because we didn't have any stubble or anything."

© LIONSGATE

He also shared his wife's reaction to the new hairstyle, as he did not warn her about his change in appearance, and admitted that his kids loved it. "So I just hid it with a hat. But the most priceless thing was seeing my wife's face when I took my hat off after getting the hair cut for work that day," he said.

© GettyImages

"Oh, they're gonna love it," the actor said. "My kids — my boys especially — they loved the hair cut. They got a lot of laughs out of that." He filmed the scenes for 22 days and immediately started growing his hair back. "Hopefully I can just kind of become the character. Wearing a fake either a wig or mustache, I always feel like it feels ridiculous," he added.