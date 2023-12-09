Mark Wahlberg says he’s embracing his ‘old age’ and the roles that come with it

Aging can be difficult, especially in Hollywood, but for Mark Wahlberg, he’s embracing the unavoidable. The actor and former singer turned 52 in June, and he’s ready to play the roles that accurately represent his age.

Wahlberg has a new film coming out on Apple TV+ on December 15, called The Family Plan. He stars opposite Michelle Monaghan in the action comedy where he plays Dan Morgan, a suburban father of 3 and a car salesman, whose past as a top-level government assassin comes back to haunt him.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg said he has no problem playing “dad” on screen, “I’m a dad now -- embracing my old age,” the father of 4 said.

In the film, Morgan has two teenage children, played by Zoe Colletti Van Crosby. The Father Stu director said playing a father with grown kids is something other stars his age might have a problem with. “A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, ‘Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens, I don’t want to play that role,” he explained.

Instead, he said, “I’m embracing that” and even “looks forward to playing a grandfather soon.”

Embracing aging - with a six-pack

That’s not to say Wahlberg isn’t doing what he can to slow down the process by staying fit and healthy. Known for his incredible body, he has an intense daily regime.

In April, he shared his “typical” daily routine on Instagram, revealing he wakes up at 2:30 am, prays, has breakfast, and has his first workout of the day from 3:40- 5:15 am.

After a post-workout meal, shower, golf, snack, cryo chamber recovery, family time, meetings, work calls, and picking up his kids, he has a second workout at 4:00 pm. His day comes to an end after dinner/ family time, with his bedtime at 7:30 pm.



