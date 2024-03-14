Mark Wahlberg is the Dominican Republic’s new son: Everything about his cultural immersion

To truly understand a culture, one must immerse themselves in its language, customs, and way of life. This sentiment holds particularly true for those who have experienced the vibrant tapestry of the Dominican Republic and its people. Mark Wahlberg, renowned actor, and cultural enthusiast, recently embarked on a cinematic journey in the heart of the Caribbean, delving into the rich tapestry of Dominican expressions, cuisine, and hospitality while filming scenes for his latest project, “Arthur the King,” under the direction of Simon Cellan Jones.

As reported by local newspapers, Mark Wahlberg spent several days in Santo Domingo, Las Terrenas, and Samaná, where he developed a strong cultural connection with the island. His experience went beyond the movie sets, and he ultimately announced that he had acquired a home in Cabrera, establishing his ties with this charming place.

©Lionsgate/Carlos Rodriguez





During a recent interview on Despierta América, Wahlberg showcased his newfound familiarity with Dominican expressions, eliciting laughter and admiration from both the audience and his hosts. From the colloquial “wawawa” to the greeting “KLK,” Wahlberg demonstrated a genuine appreciation for the Dominican vernacular, indicative of his immersion in the local culture. For people unfamiliar with the terms, a “wawawa” is someone from the hood, while “KLK,” (abbreviation)/“keloké,” is slang for “What’s up.”

Wahlberg not only mastered linguistics but also indulged in the culinary delights of the Dominican Republic. Despite being on a special diet and encountering a minor setback due to a sprained ankle, Wahlberg revealed he tried out traditional dishes like mangú, sancocho, and the worldwide-known mamajuana, a spiced alcoholic beverage made by infusing rum, red wine, and honey with tree bark and herbs.

Beyond his on-set experiences, Wahlberg’s engagement with Dominican society extended to a meeting with Carolina Mejía, the National District mayor and daughter of former President Hipólito Mejía.

©Lionsgate/Carlos Rodriguez





Wahlberg’s journey in the Colonial City was captured through snapshots and videos of the actor walking around with a beer in hand, as unlike in the United States, in the Dominican Republic is allowed to walk around enjoying sips of alcoholic beverages.

All about “Arthur the King”

On Friday, March 15, Lionsgate is set to premiere the much-awaited “Arthur the King,” a heartwarming story about pro adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg). The film tells the story of Light and how he forms an unbreakable bond with a scrappy street dog named Arthur during a 435-mile journey that spans ten days.

©Lionsgate/Carlos Rodriguez





Based on a true story, “Arthur the King” follows Light as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ali Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic, desperate for one last chance to win. As the team endures grueling challenges in the race, Arthur sets an example of true victory, loyalty, and friendship.