Chance Perdomo of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Prime Video’s “Gen V,” has unexpectedly died, leaving fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented and vibrant performer.

According to his representative, Rachel Hunt, Perdomo succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was 27 years old. Hunt’s statement conveyed the heavy hearts of Perdomo’s family and representatives as they grappled with the sudden loss. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” the statement shared by his representative said.

Perdomo’s portrayal of Ambrose Spellman in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” endeared him to audiences across all four seasons of the popular Netflix series. His on-screen presence opposite Kiernan Shipka’s titular character earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his status as a rising star in the industry.

In addition to his role in the supernatural drama, Perdomo also showcased his talent in Prime Video’s “Gen V,” where he played the character Andre Anderson. The spinoff of “The Boys” premiered its first season last year, further highlighting Perdomo’s versatility and range as an actor.

The actor’s contributions to the television landscape did not go unnoticed, with a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in 2019 for his performance in the TV movie “Killed by My Debt.”

Tributes poured in from industry peers and collaborators, with Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television expressing their heartfelt condolences to Perdomo’s family and loved ones. The producers of “Gen V” remembered him as not only a talented performer but also a warm and kind-hearted individual whose presence brightened the set. “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time,” the statement read.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers said in a statement on X. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

In the wake of this tragedy, the entertainment community honors Chance Perdomo’s contributions to the industry and celebrates the joy and passion he brought to his work.