Spanish actress Itziar Castro dies at 46

Itziar Castro has died at the age of 46, leaving the entertainment industry rattled. Her death was announced by the Spanish media, revealing that she died earlier today, at Lloret de Mar in Spain. Yesterday, Castro was in the municipal pool as she supervised a performance for a swimming competition when she reported feeling sick.

Itziar Castro died at 46 years old

EFE reports that Castro was attended by emergency services in the location and that ambulance workers provided aid on the site. She died shortly after, experiencing cardiorespiratory arrest. Castro was accompanied by Anna Tarrés, the ex-coach of the Spanish swim team, who was preparing the swimmers for the performance.

Castro was recently sharing stories on Instagram

One of Castro’s last stories on social media was shared from the Lloret de Mar pool, where she showed her followers a look at the rehearsal that was scheduled for the 55th anniversary of the Kallípolis swim team. Days before, Castro had written about the death of the Spansh actress Conchita Velasco, sharing her grief and how much she admired her.

Itziar Castro was born on February 14, 1977, in Barcelona, Spain. Her career as an actress took off in the year 2002, with the film Noche de Fiesta. She worked in many projects afterward. In 2017, she was a part of the main cast of Eduardo Casanova’s Pieles, a performance that earrned her nominations at the Premios Goya and a win as best actress at the Unión de Actores y Actrices.

Itziar was an activist, battling fatphobia

In 2018, Castro was a part of the main cast of Vis a vis, launching her career to international fame. She was also featured in the second season of Paquita Salas. . Other noteworthy performances include Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival and an appearance on Sebastian Yatra’s music video Melancólicos Anónimos.

“My friend, it hurts to see you go,” wrote Yatra in a statement in Spanish. “To know that we hadn’t seen each other in a long time and that every time we were in Madrid we made plans to get a coffee together but work or commitments didn’t allow it. I’m so upset that we couldn’t get a hour together. An hour of laughter with you gave me happiness for a long time. You taught me things I can’t share here, hahaha, and the love I feel for you was very real. I’ll miss you, but I’ll carry you tattooed on my soul,” he wrote.

Her Vis a vis cast members also shared emotional tributes, including messages from Najwa Nimri, Maggie Civantos, Cristina Plazas, Berta Vázquez, and more.