Jeff Bezos, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Aniston and more react to Norman Lear’s death

Norman Lear was an icon of television. Known for producing TV shows like “One Day at a Time,” “The Jeffersons,” “Maude,” and more, the TV icon was also a beloved member of Hollywood, with celebrities, politicians, and tech giants coming together to share tributes in his memory.

Rita Moreno, who starred in the reboot of “One Day at a Time,” shared a post on Instagram, showing Lear kissing her cheek. "I am cut to the quick and already lonesome for my dear friend, Norman. Our nation has lost a treasured looking glass," she wrote. “By his reflected wit we were disarmed enough to see our wrinkles. And he wasn’t promoting makeup but heart transplants."

Lin Manuel Miranda shared a statement on Lear’s talent for creating families on sets. "Norman Lear created families: not just the Bunkers of All In The Family, but the extended galaxies of families of casts and crews on every groundbreaking show he helped produce," he wrote. "There will be so many words on how Norman made the world better in the days to come. They’re all true and they’re all underselling it. I’ll miss writing him birthday tunes every year. I’m grateful for every text and conversation we had."

America Ferrera wrote about Lear’s passion for pushing culture and moving it forward. "Norman Lear made us better. He used television shows to push the culture past its comfort. He compelled us to use our voices as artists and citizens of the world," she wrote in a caption of a photo of the two of them,” she wrote. “He’s always been a hero of mine and I’m grateful for his meaningful and extraordinary 101 years on this earth. It is better because of him."

Jennifer Aniston shared a lengthy tribute in Lear’s honor, sharing some photos alongside him and revealing that it was one of her life’s greatest honors to meet him. “He was able to tackle and discuss heated political conversations during difficult and charged times and we were able to laugh and learn. I yearn for those days. When creativity was a learning tool and could inspire people to maybe think just a little bit differently. And of course to laugh. Our greatest source of healing,” she wrote. “He was the kindest and gentlest man.”

Jeff Bezos kept it simple, sharing a black and white photo of himself and Lear blowing on a birthday cake. “Norman, I will miss you, friend.”

Norman Lear died at the age of 101

Lear was reported to have died of natural causes in his home in Los Angeles this past Tuesday. In recognition of Lear’s groundbreaking work on TV, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW broadcast an in memoriam card on Wednesday evening. It was a rare and special instance of collaboration between all major broadcast networks.