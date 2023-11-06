Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and more attend Matthew Perry’s funeral

Matthew Perry’s funeral was hosted this past Friday. The service was held in Los Angeles and was attended by Perry’s closest friends and family, including his “Friends” costars: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

©GettyImages



The cast of Friends

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the event took place from 3 pm until 5 pm, at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Perry died in October 28, in his home. He appears to have drowned. Law enforcement claims there were no drugs on the scene and no signs of foul play.

Following his death, Perry’s family released a statement"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

His “Friends” costars also released a joint statement, calling the loss “unfathomable.” "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," read the statement.

©GettyImages



Perry struggled with addiction for decades

Matthew Perry plans to form a foundation to support substance abuse

Perry battled alcohol and drug addiction for years and wanted to form a foundation to support people suffering from the same condition. His plans were carried out by his family, with the project going live on Friday, titled, the Matthew Perry Foundation.

"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," reads the organization’s mission statement. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."