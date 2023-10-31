Matthew Perry’s ex-Fiancée breaks silence: ‘I obviously knew that man in a very different way’

The death of Matthew Perry, the Friends star, at the age of 54 has shaken the world. Two days after his passing, the main cast of the famous sitcom broke their silence to express their grief. “We are all deeply devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than co-stars. We are family. There’s much to say, but for now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this incomprehensible loss,” begins the statement issued by his co-stars in the sitcom Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

“We’ll speak more in due time when we can. For now, our thoughts and affection are with Matty’s family, friends, and all those who loved him worldwide.”

The loss of the legendary Chandler Bing from Friends, such a young and brilliant actor, has left people around the world heartbroken. Celebrities and friends have offered their condolences to his family, including his parents, who in their first words stated that they were completely “devastated.”

Now, Matthew Perry’s former fiancée took to social media to share an emotional farewell to honor his memory. Molly Hurwitz, who had been dating the actor for three years and even announced their engagement, shared a touching tribute to the late ‘Friends’ star.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” shared the literary agent. She continued “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “F*ck, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

She also opened up and said, “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

His former partner, who broke up with Perry in June 2021, only six months after their engagement also took the opportunity to mention Alcoholics Anonymous and how helpful it can be. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.” Ending her heartfelt post with a sweet farewell, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)”

©IG: Molly Hurwitz



Molly Hurwitz and Matthew Perry were engaged for 6 months

Related Video: Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration Loading the player...