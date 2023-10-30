Jennifer Aniston and ‘Friends’ cast share statement for Matthew Perry: ‘utterly devastated’

Tragic news came on October 28 that actor Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54. His death has left millions devastated, with social media flooded with posts honoring his life. Stars like Salma Hayek, have shared their tributes for him, but people have been anticipating a statement from his Friends castmates.



On Monday, October 30, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer released a joint statement with PEOPLE. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” it read.

The actors said they would say more “in time” when they are able. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” they continued.

Perry played the beloved character Chandler on the hit sitcom. Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright released a joint statement on Sunday saying they were “shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by their “beloved friend’s” passing. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his hot tub, and the cause has been deferred and is still pending. Authorities told NBC News the initial autopsy results are inconclusive, pending a toxicology report. It’s been suspected since news broke that he drowned.

With Perry’s history of addiction, people can’t help but wonder if it had anything to do with his death. TMZ reported that prescription anti-depressants and anti-anxiety meds were found in his home, but no illegal substances. There is reportedly no foul play suspected. Rest in peace.