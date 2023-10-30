What will happen to Matthew Perry’s beloved dog Alfred?

Sad news came on October 28 that actor Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54. The Friends star was found dead in his hot tub, and the cause is still pending. As his friends, costars, family, and fans mourn his passing, there are many questions left unanswered. While Perry did not have any children, he was the dog dad to a beautiful doodle named Alfred.

What will happen to Alfred?

With Perry’s passing, a source told DailyMail that his Friends- costar Lisa Kudrow is considering taking his sweet pooch. Her friend reportedly confirmed to the outlet, that Kudrow and the rest of the Friends cast will all be attending his services, adding, “Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred.”







The Fools Rush In star first introduced Alfred on Instagram on December 12, 2020, sharing a sweet video of him eating kibble out of one his branded mugs.

What happened to Perry?

Perry’s cause of death has been deferred, with authorities telling NBC News the initial autopsy results are inconclusive pending a toxicology report. It’s been suspected since news broke that he drowned.



With Perry’s history of addiction, TMZ reported that prescription anti-depressants and anti-anxiety meds were found in his home, but no illegal substances.

Perry is survived by his mother Suzanne, his stepdad, Keith Morrison, his father John Bennett Perry, and five siblings. They shared a brief statement with PEOPLE Sunday afternoon. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” they said. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Rest in peace.