Courteney Cox opens up about her experience with cosmetic fillers: ‘I’ve got to stop’

Courteney Cox is opening up about her personal experience with cosmetic fillers, revealing she regrets undergoing too many procedures, as there was a point when she didn’t recognize herself.

The 57-year-old actress admitted she wanted to “chase” a more youthful appearance, but after using injections and Botox she noticed she was not looking like she thought she would.

“I didn’t realize that, oh s—, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she shared.

Courteney admits that she decided to stop doing the procedures when she realized people were commenting on her appearance. “People would talk about me, I think,” she said, adding “there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’”

The actress explained that the process of getting filled was “gradual” for her, and after a while, “the next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered.”

The Hollywood star says she now goes for a more natural look and has a different perspective, declaring, “Now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change.”

“I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do,” Courteney concluded.