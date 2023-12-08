The Hollywood Sign is officially 100 years old

The Hollywood Sign is one of California’s most photographed landmarks. Although Hollywood can be a harsh place for aging, this cultural icon overlooking Hollywood, Los Angeles, turned 100 years old on December 8, 2023, looking stronger and as popular as ever.

The world-famous sign has evolved over a century

Standing tall since December 8, 1923, the historical landmark initially displayed the word “Hollywoodland.” Harry Chandler originally constructed the sign for $21k to temporarily advertise a local real estate development. The sign, which is 50 feet tall and features white uppercase letters, quickly became a sensation. In 1978, a more durable all-steel structure was added to reinforce the sign’s stability and longevity.

The Hollywood Sign has frequently appeared in popular culture, especially in establishing shots for movies and TV shows set in or around Hollywood.

Who owns the Hollywood Sign?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has trademark rights to the Hollywood Sign, but only for specific uses. The Hollywood Sign Trust, a nonprofit organization, protects and promotes the sign, while Griffith Park owns its site and the surrounding land.

Is the Hollywood Sign protected?

Due to its widespread recognizability, pranks, and vandalism have frequently targeted the sign over the years. It has undergone restoration, including installing a security system to deter mischief.

How close can you get to the Hollywood Sign?

Visitors have a few options to hike to the famous Hollywood sign. They can start their hike from the Bronson Canyon entrance to Griffith Park or Griffith Observatory. Additionally, a trailhead is located near the Lake Hollywood Reservoir, outside of Griffith Park. Although it does not serve as an access point, visitors can enjoy a scenic vista around Lake Hollywood Park near the trailhead.