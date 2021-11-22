The opulent ‘House of Gucci’ mansion is now available on Airbnb

Do you want to feel like a member of the Gucci family? Well now you can experience the lavish lifestyle by renting the luxurious villa from ‘House of Gucci’ on Airbnb.

The extravagant mansion is located on Lake Como and is one of the largest private residences, described as a 16th century palazzo, promising to transport guests to the height of ‘90s Italian opulence, just like in the highly anticipated Ridley Scott drama.

Villa Balbiano, distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers, features lush gardens, baroque-era frescos and unique interiors, including six lavish suites adorned with crystal chandeliers and velvet furniture, marble bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a private pier and boathouse.

The iconic property costs 1000 euros for the night, and guests will only have the exclusive opportunity to book the mansion for a one-night stay on March 30, 2022, for one guest and a plus one.

The opulent villa dates back to the 17th century, previously owned by Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini, known for his extensive art collection, and used the mansion as his main residence, hosting glamorous parties and banquets

The historic interiors of the palazzo were designed individually by renowned interior decorator Jacques Garcia, still untouched by time with 17th century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva.

So if you are ready to step into opulence, bookings for this one-night stay open on Monday, December 6th.