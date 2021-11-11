We can’t stop looking at House Of Gucci stars Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga at the U.K movie premiere, and you probably feel the same way! The Mexican actress and the New York native arrived on the red carpet in London wearing head-to-toe Gucci —of course!

Hayek and Gaga met with co-stars Adam Driver and Jared Leto. Salma wore an opulent Gucci gold lamé plissé V-neck gown, with silver metallic platforms and gold jewelry.

Lady Gaga, who plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, is always faithful to her fashion style. She walked the red carpet wearing one of the looks recently presented at the Gucci Love Parade runway. The gown is a dark violet piece made of silk chiffon from Gucci‘s Pre-Fall 2022 Love Parade collection by Alessandro Michele.

©GettyImages



Lady Gaga attends the UK film premiere of House Of Gucci in London, United Kingdom on November, 09, 2021.

The sheer and flowy ensemble had a thigh-high slit and floor-sweeping sleeves. Gaga completed her look with black fishnet stockings and embellished gloves. We all know that the singer wouldn’t be her without her bold selection of shoes. Gaga rocked a pair of black Pleaser platform boots.