We can’t stop looking at House Of Gucci stars Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga at the U.K movie premiere, and you probably feel the same way! The Mexican actress and the New York native arrived on the red carpet in London wearing head-to-toe Gucci —of course!
Hayek and Gaga met with co-stars Adam Driver and Jared Leto. Salma wore an opulent Gucci gold lamé plissé V-neck gown, with silver metallic platforms and gold jewelry.
Lady Gaga, who plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, is always faithful to her fashion style. She walked the red carpet wearing one of the looks recently presented at the Gucci Love Parade runway. The gown is a dark violet piece made of silk chiffon from Gucci‘s Pre-Fall 2022 Love Parade collection by Alessandro Michele.
The sheer and flowy ensemble had a thigh-high slit and floor-sweeping sleeves. Gaga completed her look with black fishnet stockings and embellished gloves. We all know that the singer wouldn’t be her without her bold selection of shoes. Gaga rocked a pair of black Pleaser platform boots.
Driver arrived wearing a navy Burberry suit and tie, while Leto rocked a jaw-dropping blue velvet suit featuring satin trim. He paired his stunning look with white boots and oversized rings.
‘House of Gucci’ is a must-watch for fans of fashion and drama
House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto, takes us back to the Gucci family in the ‘80s, with the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.
One of the main concerns of the film is social classes — while Mauricio (Driver) grew up wealthy, Patrizia (Gaga) did not, a difference that the Gucci family latches onto and that ruins the foundation of the relationship.
Aside from the juicy subject matter, House of Gucci is also a must-watch for fashion fans, featuring some iconic outfits, including pieces with the official Gucci logo.
House of Gucci premieres this November 24th.