The much-anticipated film “House of Gucci” hits theaters on November 24th and the premieres are in full motion. On Tuesday, November 9th the stars headed to the London premiere of the film at the Odeon Luxe Leicester and looked stunning on the red carpet. Lady Gaga looked amazing as she took over the red carpet with a purple cape but her costars Salma Hayek,Jared Leto,Jeremy Irons, and Adam Driver did their best to keep up with the actress and singer and looked amazing. Take a look at the photos below.