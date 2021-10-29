Watch the new trailer of Lady Gaga’s new movie, ‘House of Gucci’

The much-awaited film “House of Gucci” has just released a new trailer and a variety of posters to go along with it.

©MGM Studios



Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani.

“House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and more, follows the real-life story of the marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Mauricio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, who ends up murdered and became one of the most notorious celebrity crimes of the time. This cut of the trailer, set to the beat of Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams,” focuses on Lady Gaga’s character, Patrizia, and her involvement and estrangement from the bombastic Gucci family.

©MGM Studios



Adam Driver stars as Mauricio Gucci.

Directed by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” is Scott’s second release this year, preceded by “The Last Duel.” The film is an adaptation of the book that narrates the murder of Mauricio Gucci, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” It’s a film that’s expected to earn plenty of award recognition and nominations, particularly for Lady Gaga’s performance and her very specific and passionate Italian accent. It’s worth noting that this film marks Lady Gaga’s return to the big screen following her Academy Award-nominated performance in “A Star is Born.”