‘House of Gucci’ is a must-watch for fans of fashion and drama

There’s more to Gucci than the billion-dollar fashion brand. The real-life story of the family is one of the most intriguing sequences of events to take place in the public eye, and the subject of “House of Gucci,” a film with drama, fashion, and murder to spare.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto, takes us back to the Gucci family in the ‘80s, with the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. One of the main concerns of the film is social classes — while Mauricio (Driver) grew up wealthy, Patrizia (Gaga) did not, a difference that the Gucci family latches onto and that ruins the foundation of the relationship.

As the couple’s differences grow more and more pronounced and Patrizia’s rage builds, she gets involved in a conspiracy to have Mauricio murdered.

During this period, the Gucci family and the brand were going through a difficult time. Maurizio, who’d previously been uninterested in the family business, had just taken over as the head of the brand and was facing economic hardships, prompting the business to evolve in new directions.

Aside from the juicy subject matter, “House of Gucci” is also a must-watch for fashion fans, featuring some iconic outfits, including pieces with the official Gucci logo — the two G’s crossed with each other, representing the name Guccio Gucci. In a key moment of the film, Lady Gaga is seen wearing Gucci from head to toe.

Early reviews of the film praise the drama of the story and the performances, mainly Lady Gaga and Leto, whose work is expected to earn award recognition.

“House of Gucci” premieres this November 24th, over Thanksgiving weekend.