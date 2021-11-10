Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
If you ever need inspiration of what to wear to a red carpet event, these would be the perfect pictures for that! From Jared Leto, Salma Hayekand Lady Gaga, all the attendees of this premier looked like a million bucks. Entertainment Weekly even said that ‘these red carpet photos deserved an Oscar’ and we couldn’t agree more.
Lady Gaga takes over the ‘House of Gucci’ UK premiere with Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto
Scroll below for all the must-see styles from the ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere Red Carpet, which took place this past Tuesday, November 9th at the Odeon Luxe Leicester in London.
