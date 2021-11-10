If you ever need inspiration of what to wear to a red carpet event, these would be the perfect pictures for that! From Jared Leto, Salma Hayekand Lady Gaga, all the attendees of this premier looked like a million bucks. Entertainment Weekly even said that ‘these red carpet photos deserved an Oscar’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Scroll below for all the must-see styles from the ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere Red Carpet, which took place this past Tuesday, November 9th at the Odeon Luxe Leicester in London.