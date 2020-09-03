007 Is Back In This Brand New Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

After being pushed back earlier this year due to the pandemic, No Time To Die is finally set for release in November. The world premiere was originally set for March 31 at the Royal Albert Hall, but that was pulled following worldwide COVID-19 outbreaks. The original U.S. premiere date was April 10.

Now, in preparation for the long-awaited blockbuster film, a new trailer has been released by the studio.

This marks the second trailer for the film, landing approximately 10 months after the first was unveiled in December 2019. This footage shows Daniel Craig’s final stint as 007 and of course, he’s up to his usual antics like crashing motorbikes over Italian towns, firing machine guns that spring out of the headlamps of his Aston Martin, and, of course, discussing how he needs to save the world once again. In the film, Bond’s retirement in Jamaica is cut short when he’s called to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

The trailer also shows some other characters, including more of Rami Malek as the bad guy Safin who is reportedly out for “revenge,” along with introducing newcomers Ana de Armas, an operative in Santiago, and Lashana Lynch as the “new double-o.” The trailer was shared by Universal along with an ominous caption that reads, “the mission that changes everything begins ... #NoTimeToDie.”

The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film became the first major studio blockbuster to have its release postponed as COVID-19 took hold of the United States and the rest of the world. As it stands now, the film is set for launch on November 12 in the U.K. and November 20 in the U.S., with MGM handling distribution in North America via United Artists Releasing and Universal on international duties.

Back in July, a few rumors were swirling that these already postponed dates were in jeopardy once again due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, claiming the film would likely be pushed back once again to 2021. Universal refuted those claims, and as of now, they’re still sticking with the November release.

Theaters are slowly reopening across the United States with several social distancing guidelines in place. Christopher Nolan’s equally long-awaited thriller Tenet also recently hit the big screen, leading the way for other big films like the latest James Bond flick.



Alongside Craig and the franchise’s newcomers, the film also stars 007 favorites Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

Watch the new No Time To Die trailer for yourself down below: