Who is Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande?

Ariana Grande is not the only star in her family. Her older brother, Frankie Grande, is also in the arts, being a performer and singer that’s been featured in plays, reality shows, and more. Scroll down to learn more about him:

He and Ariana are super close

©GettyImages



Ariana Grande supporting her brother on opening night of “The Rocky Horror Show”

Frankie and Ariana have often spoken about how much they care for one another. In an interview with PEOPLE, Frankie revealed how much of a help she’d been in helping him get sober, something that he prioritizes. “I think as I've grown sober, and more sober, we've grown even closer,” he said. “And our relationship is even stronger than I think it's ever been in our lives.”

Frankie has been six years sober.

He is married to Hale Leon

In May of last year, Frankie revealed he and Hale Leon got married. “Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” he wrote on an Instagram post. The wedding was oficiated by his mother, Joan Grande.

Ariana sent the couple her best. "Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls," she wrote. "I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

He’s had a long Broadway career

©GettyImages



Frankie Grande and Lauren Jauregui performing for Spirit Day concert

Frankie has a lot of experience as a performer, being a part of the “Mamma Mia!” cast from 2007 to 2010. He was also in “Rock of Ages” and on the off-Broadway production of “Cruel Intentions.” Most recently, Frankie was in the production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” where he played the lead role of Frank-n-Furter. “I am beyond ecstatic to be playing Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse,” said Frankie at the time.

“Frank is a role I have dreamed of playing for many years. I have been Frank for Halloween and performed his songs in concerts, readings and in my one-man show, but have never had the opportunity to immerse myself in the character during a fully staged production. I am thrilled my dream is finally coming true. As Frank sings, ‘Don’t dream it, be it.’ Well Frank, seems like the universe is finally listening.”