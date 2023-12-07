Ariana Grande teases new music, shares photos from the studio

Ariana Grande is back in the studio. The musician and performer has shared various photos of herself working on some new music, getting her friends and fans excited over the possibility of a new record.

The photos were shared on Instagram and featured no caption. The post is made up of five photos and two videos, all set in the studio, showing Grande alone and with some of her collaborators. In the videos, Grande sings into the mic and clips some sounds on the computer’s editing software.

Her fans and friends were quick to drop encouraging comments. “She’s HOME!!!” wrote Victoria Monet, adding some heart emojis and some champagne glasses. Her “Wicked” costar, Cynthia Erivo, shared a touching message. “Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!!” she wrote. “This project is so freaking special!!!”

Grande’s last release was in 2020, with her record “Positions.” Despite the fact that it hasn’t been a long absence from music, her fans have asked her repeatedly if she’s retiring, something that Grande has clarified. “[Wicked] is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” she said in May of last year. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda, I just was not ready.”

©GettyImages



Ariana Grande at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Grande has teased new music recently

In August of this year, while conducting a Q&A of her makeup brand “REM Beauty,” Grande told her fans that new music was coming. “I know you’re very annoyed with me and my little makeup, but it’s coming,” she joked. “There’s more.”