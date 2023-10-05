Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are living together in New York: Report

Ariana Grande is moving on. According to new reports, her relationship with her new boyfriend Ethan Slater has been growing more serious, with the two living in an apartment together in New York.

The couple, who met on the set of “Wicked” last December, appears to have relocated full time in New York city. “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” said a source to US Weekly. “They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.”

Slater is an actor and musician, mostly known for his work in the Broadway show “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical”, which earned him a Tony Awards nomination. He’s playing the role of Boq in “Wicked,” a character that notoriously has a crush on Glinda, Grande’s character.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s previous relationships

Their relationship followed Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez, with the two announcing their split in May of this year. Grande and Gomez filed for divorce in September of this year, even though documents made it clear that they had been separated since February.

Slater and his wife, Lily Jay, filed for divorce in June. The two were high school sweethearts, and had been together for a decade. They share a child that was born in 2022.

Grande and Slater have not commented on their relationship publicly and have rarely been spotted out together. In September, the two were seen at Disneyland with some friends and family members. “They went to the theme park with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy,” said a source to US Weekly.

