Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend: Ethan Slater’s friends worry she will ‘break his heart’

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are the latest celebrity couple, following the singer’s split from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. And while the new romance between the two ‘Wicked’ stars is still under wraps, with the pair preferring to keep their relationship private, it seems like Ethan’s friends are concerned about his future, as they believe the couple will not last long together.

A close source to the actor revealed to Us Weekly that Ariana and Ethan are “very much in love” after first meeting on the set of the highly anticipated Broadway adaptation. However, the insider says his friends are “worried she will break his heart” as their relationship continues.

It seems the 31-year-old actor, who recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with his wife Lilly Jay and welcomed a baby boy last year before filming started in London, and the famous pop star was not “careful” about keeping their romance a secret while on the set of the project. The source went on to explain that they would “hold hands on set in between takes,” and were apparently not hiding their feelings for each other.

The pair have yet to go public with their romance, but it was previously reported that Ariana and Dalton had been having “some issues for months” prior to their split. “As sad as it is, the consensus on both sides is that this is ultimately for the best. Ariana and Dalton are two very different people,” a source said to Us Weekly.

It was also said “Ethan sat [his girlfriend] Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”