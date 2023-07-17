Ariana Grande separates from husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have concluded their romantic relationship. The couple, who married in May of 2021, have confirmed to various news outlets that they have been separated since January of this year.

TMZ was the first news outlet to report the news, claiming that Grande and Gomez’s relationship was “heading for divorce.” A source claims the two have been apart since December following Grande’s involvement with the film “Wicked.” While the two still talk on the phone and remain in contact, their romantic relationship appears to be over. People reports that the pair "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since their separation earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Grande was spotted attending the Wimbledon final. She was sitting between her co-star Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield, and wasn’t wearing her wedding band. On Monday, Grande shared an Instagram post showing off what she was up to this Sunday, including various looks of her outfit, photos alongside Bailey and a recording of the Wimbledon court, showing Carlos Alcaraz holding on to his trophy.

Grande and Gomez married in an intimate wedding in Motencito, where they were joined by 20 of their closest friends and family. "They're a great fit together," said a source to People at the time. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.” The two started dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement less than a year after.

