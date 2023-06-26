Happy 30th birthday Ariana Grande! See here an adorable throwback photo of herself

We have watched Ariana Grande grow up right before our eyes, and it’s been a joy to see her become the amazing person she is today. On her thirtieth birthday, she shared a heartwarming throwback photo of herself as a child, sitting in front of a Christmas tree wearing a gingham dress that ironically makes her look like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

She received an outpouring of love from her friends, family, and fans, wishing her a happy birthday and expressing admiration for her talent and kindness. Jennifer Garner, Lena Waithe, Kris Jenner, Keala Settle, Jonathan Van Ness, and countless others took to social media to send their love and best wishes.

“Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in yours life at this moment in time. May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here’s to many more years my love,” wrote Cynthia Erivo. While Lena said: “Happy birthday, sis! Such a joy to be in your orbit!”

Ariana’s career has been remarkable, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. From her early days on Broadway to her breakthrough role on Nickelodeon, she has always been a shining star. Her music, cosmetics line, fragrances, advocacy work, and social media presence have made her one of the world’s most beloved celebrities.

We are thrilled to hear that Ariana will be starring in the upcoming adaptation of Wicked, and we know she will shine just as brightly on the big screen as she always has. Her recent Instagram post about the film was beautiful and heartfelt; we could feel the love and gratitude in every word.

Wicked is one of the most awaited films in recent memory, with there being plans of making it since 2016. It will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who has some musical experience and directed In The Heights, and started rehearsals process on July 2022. According to reports, the film will include new songs, with there being at least four new ones that could be in the final cut of the movie.

“I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” said Erivo to Entertainment Tonight. “I think we’re going to enjoy the magic of it. We’re going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters.”

Ariana is truly a gift to the world, and we are grateful for her presence in our lives. Happy birthday, Ariana, and here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and joy.