Camila Morrone is celebrating her 26th birthday. The Argentine-American actress has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most exciting performers, often selecting intriguing projects and finding novel ways of making all of her characters memorable.

This year, she starred in “Daisy Jones & The Six,” playing Camila Alvarez, one third of a love triangle. Morrone imbued her role with relatability and made her character impossible to dislike, even if audience members were rooting for the show’s central couple.

Over the past years, Morrone has been a fixture at some of Hollywood’s most prestigious events, showcasing a great sense of style. Scroll down to have a look at some of her best outfits: