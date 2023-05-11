Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
One of the most exclusive fashion events of the year took place at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday night, with many of our favorite celebrities showing off their best look for the evening. From Camila Morrone’s all-black ensemble to Paris Hilton’s Barbiecore-inspired pink minidress, take a look at some of the incredible outfits at the star-studded Chanel Cruise 2023/24.
