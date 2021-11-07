The LACMA museum hosted its 10th annual Art + Film gala this Saturday November 6th, at its location Los Angeles. This year, the honorees included filmmaker Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

The evening was presented by Gucci and featured some of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities, wearing their most beautiful gowns and suits. Attendees included Eva Longoria, Paris Hilton, Camila Morrone, Serena Williams, Jeff Bezos, Salma Hayek, and more.

This year’s gala coincided with the opening of two awaited exhibits, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.” Have a look at some of the guests of the evening: