Eva Longoria is ready for New Year’s Eve with this shimmery party dress

Eva Longoria is getting into the holiday spirit. The Hollywood star stepped out wearing a stunning shimmery minidress, perfect for the holiday season. The actress attended the opening of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas and stole the show with a head-turning look.

Eva is bringing some inspiration for our Christmas and New Year’s Eve party plans with her latest fashion ensembles. The star wore another metallic look at the Elle’s Women In Hollywood event, looking stylish in a silver Ralph Lauren dress.

The actress is ending the year with some sparkly disco-inspired outfits, which seem to be the perfect choice when it comes to holiday events. Eva was all smiles posing on the red carpet, pairing her shimmery high-neck minidress with a brown leather belt, small hoop earrings, a gold metallic clutch, and matching stiletto heels.

The star styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look, completing the gold palette for the evening. Eva recently looked back at her successful career in Hollywood, revealing one of the stars that inspired her to pursue her dreams.

“Jennifer [Lopez] broke down so many doors so that we could walk through them,” she declared at the Elle’s Women In Hollywood event. “And she kicked them down. They were not easy doors.” “First of all, to see Selena do it, and then to see Jennifer play Selena, you’re like, ‘There is [an] opportunity for somebody who looks like me,’“ she added.

“I’m from Corpus Christi, Texas. I was an extra in that movie and to look up on the stage and go, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Eva said about seeing JLo on the set of the 1997 biopic ‘Selena’ following the tragic death of Selena Quintanilla.