Eva Longoria steps out in sheer red ensemble and nude heels in recent Los Angeles outing

Eva Longoria looked festive during her latest red carpet moment. The Hollywood star stepped out in a glamorous ensemble at the 2023 Time Latino Leaders Dinner in Los Angeles, wearing a Sergio Hudson design from his spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

The actress posed for the cameras, arriving at the event and showing off her incredible outfit. This time Eva decided to go for a long-sleeved sheer red ensemble, which featured a pussybow and a matching red belt, paired with nude heels.

The star wore her hair in an up-do and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip and black eyeshadow. Eva completed the look with minimal jewelry, wearing small gold earrings and diamond rings.

Eva was all smiles at the exclusive event, attended by activist Dolores Huerta, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, among others, with a special performance by country artist Frank Ray. The actress recently talked to HOLA! USA about her experience directing her latest film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ and highlighting Latin stories.

©GettyImages



Dolores Huerta and Eva Longoria

“I’ve been told ‘No you can’t do things like that.’ I think it’s a culture-defining film and something about our community. It was a love letter to the Mexican-American community, and we never get to see that in film,” she explained. “So for me, I knew the opportunity I had was special.”

Eva is always advocating and celebrating the accomplishments of Latinos, most recently Nicaragua’s first Miss Universe win. The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star shared a clip on Instagram, celebrating the moment when Sheynnis Palacios received the crown at the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador.