Eva Longoria took to social media to share her excitement after Nicaragua’s first Miss Universe win. Although Longoria is of Mexican descent, the actress, producer, and businesswoman said she was thrilled that a Latina took home the coveted crown.

©Eva Longoria



Eva Longoria celebrates Nicaragua’s first Miss Universe win

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo was crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants (after Miss China withdrew) during the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador.

Historic Miss Universe moments

On Saturday, November 18, live from the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, Sheynnis Palacios made history in her country after joining the Miss Universe family.

Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity. Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe.

Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the second and third transwomen to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018.

Eva Longoria’s connection to beauty pageants

Eva Longoria is widely recognized as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. However, her journey to stardom began when she won the Miss Corpus Christi USA pageant in 1998 and went on to try to secure another title in the Miss Texas USA competition.

Following her reign as a beauty queen, Longoria relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. The rest, as they say, is history.