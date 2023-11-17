Miss Universe: China’s Qi Jia will no longer be competing

Miss Universe is tomorrow night, and for the first in history, it is taking place in El Salvador. The 72nd edition is already proving to be one for the books with the incredible National Costumes contest. Contestants from 86 countries were set to compete. However, news came this week that Qi Jia, the representative of China, will no longer be competing.





Many delegates arrived in El Salvador at the beginning of the month, since the competition is scheduled for November 15 to 18. But Qi Jia, arrived late due to issues with her visa, therefore making her unable to compete.

An Instagram account for Miss Universe China shared a statement this week describing what happened. “The Miss Universe competition areas will take place from November 15 to 18. The organizing committee and the champion, Ms. Jia Qi, applied for visa procedures as soon as her coronation was announced and actively prepared for the world finals, however, due to the delay in issuance, she flew to El Salvador as soon as the visa was granted and he lost more than a week of activities, which made it impossible for him to compete in this year’s international event.”

Thankfully it’s not over for Jia Qi. The account explained that the 2023 Miss Universe China will represent China at the Miss Universe 2024 competition next year! “She will continue her full training to demonstrate what she is capable of,” they wrote.