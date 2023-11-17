Janelle Commissiong©GettyImages
Miss Universe 1977, Janelle Commissiong, played a significant role in the evolution of the National Costume Gala

An important showcase of the culture and heritage of each country

The 72nd annual Miss Universe competition is hours away, and the selection committee has been working diligently to select the next Miss Universe on Saturday, November 18.

Among the selection committee is Janelle Commissiong, a Trinidadian politician, model, and the first Black beauty queen to be crowned Miss Universe. Commissiong was selected at the 1977 Miss Universe competition in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Janelle was also elected Miss Photogenic, becoming the first black woman to win these awards in Miss Universe history.

Miss Universe Janelle Commissiong©GettyImages
Miss Universe Janelle Commissiong posing in a silver costume on top of the Empire State Building in New York, July 21st 1977. Janelle, 24, of Trinidad was crowned Miss Universe in Santo Domingo on July 16th. Her winged dress is made of iridescent silk and was inspired by the hummingbird, Trinidad’s national bird.

The former titleholder, who advocated for black rights and world peace, is also why the National Costume Gala is what we know today. According to co-host of Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente, Giselle Blondet, who is also part of the 2023 selection committee, said that Janelle shaped the costume’s preliminary gala after she couldn’t find a national traditional dress.

Blondet said that Janelle revealed she and her team designed a costume to represent Trinidad and Tobago. Her gown was so impactful that it became a reference to upcoming pageants. Her winged dress was made of iridescent silk and was inspired by the hummingbird, which Trinidad’s national bird.

Miss Universe Janelle Commissiong of Trinidad Tobago is being interviewed at the Mandarin hotel. The beauty queen is in Hong Kong on her way to a round-the-world trip. 09DEC77©GettyImages

The National Costume Gala does not affect the scores of the contestants. Still, it is an important showcase of the culture and heritage of each country represented, as well as the perfect way to show the creativity and artistry of the designers who created the costumes.

