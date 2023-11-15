EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe’s official makeup artist shares contestants time limit and which one has near-perfect skin

Have you ever noticed that Miss Universe contestants need to follow viral beauty trends in competition? If you ever wonder why, the answer is simple! Colombian makeup artist and hairstylist Andrés Felipe Cabrera spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HOLA! USA to share behind-the-scenes details on how he and his team are helping the Miss Universe 2023 candidates highlight their natural beauty with classic and timeless tools.

Cabrera, a Miami-based entrepreneur and founder of MUBA Cosmetic, has been the official makeup sponsor of the pageant since 2020. Recently, he and his team chose this year’s contestants Camila Avella of Colombia, Mariana Downing of the Dominican Republic,Rikkie Valerie Kollé of the Netherlands, Athenea Pérez of Spain, and Antonia Porsild of Thailand to star in a photoshoot and beauty video themed Appetite for MUBA “Eat, Sleep, Do Makeup & Repeat.”

©MUBA Cosmetics





From the InterContinental San Salvador-Metrocentro Mall, the official hotel residence of this year’s pageant in El Salvador, Andrés Felipe Cabrera shared insights on how much time the pageants have to get ready before the finale and which Miss Universe 2023 contestant has had a top-notch skincare regimen and therefore has the best canvas to work with.



©MUBA cosmetics / Andrés Felipe Cabrera



Miss PERU Miss Universe 2023 BTS What are some popular hairstyles and makeup trends the Miss Universe contestants are sporting this year? In Miss Universe, we do not use trends because they are beauty queens; they are girls who need to enhance their beauty, and that is why we do not change faces. We do not use contour palettes or cream contours to give structure to the face. We don’t use black and white shadows, only neutral colors, with brown being the darkest. As for hairstyles, we look for simple options since time is short and we cannot change intricate hairstyles. It depends on their order; we may have a minute or two to change the look. How much time do the contestants typically spend getting their hair and makeup done before the show? The times are short since there are 86 contestants, so I advise them that when it comes time to sit in our chair, they arrive with 50 percent of the makeup done. We are not a beauty salon, so we cannot start from scratch. We are only a support that helps them look unanimous on stage. Can you describe the process of creating each contestant’s look, from hair to makeup to wardrobe? The girls arrive with the foundation on, highlighter under the eyebrow, eye, and chin, and set with the powder. The MUBA team is in charge of working on the eyes, eyebrows, and lips. Some queens may need to gain more knowledge of makeup, but we try to instruct them; if we see that they are unsuccessful, we help them and start doing makeup from scratch. However, the Miss Universe winner must be a self-sufficient queen during the year of her reign. During the service, we spend around 15 minutes on hair and another 15 on makeup, for a total of 30 minutes per contestant. How many people work backstage to ensure the contestants look their best during the show? MUBA Cosmetics has 98 members recruited annually when I do tours as a beauty instructor. The attendees recreated the look I did in the masterclasses, and a winner emerged from there. The winner becomes part of the MUBA family and, from there, has the opportunity to travel with us to work at Miss Universe, Latin Grammy, AMAs, Premios Juventud, and more. For the first time in this edition of Miss Universe, 43 beauty artists accompany me.



©MUBA cosmetics / Andrés Felipe Cabrera



Miss Universe BTS Are there any specific hair or makeup products that the contestants or their stylists commonly use? We have two palettes created specifically for Miss Universe. One has four matte colors, and the other has shimmer colors. The palettes are perfect for the beauty queen and the everyday woman who wants basic makeup to go to the office. A great makeup is the result of a near-perfect skin. Among the over 80 contestants, which one do you and your team believe has followed a rigorous skincare regimen and, therefore, has a great canvas for makeup? As a creative director, I multitask and have been unable to study each contestant’s skin. However, members of my team who have already seen the skins more closely chose Miss Canada as the contestant for Miss Universe 2023 with one of the best skins for makeup.

The 72nd annual Miss Universe competition’s countdown has begun, and fans of the beauty and intelligence contest eagerly await to know who will be our new Miss Universe. This year, an all-female hosting team from El Salvador will lead the finale on November 18, 2023. It will be streamed on The Roku Channel and broadcast in Spanish by Telemundo within the United States.

Before the big night, the Miss Universe is set to kick off with a series of thrilling preliminary competitions. This year’s pageant also introduces some groundbreaking changes in Miss Universe’s history, emphasizing a commitment to progress and inclusivity.

The preliminary competition will commence at 8:00 p.m. EST on November 15, while the national costume competition will follow on November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST. A notable feature of this year’s event is the partnership with Live Bash, a platform livestreaming both competitions. A total of 85 remarkable women will compete for the Miss Universe 2023 crown, each representing their respective countries with pride and grace.