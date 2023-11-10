Mariana Downing fondly remembers her relationship with Marc Anthony: ‘It was a beautiful moment in my life’

Mariana Downing, Miss Dominican Republic, is focused on one goal at the moment: giving her all at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant on November 18th. The model, who is currently in El Salvador, is immersed in rigorous preparation to fine-tune her skills and presence for the prestigious international beauty pageant. However, despite the stress and anticipation, she tries to remember, reflect, and cherish the experiences and people that have shaped her journey thus far. With the event just around the corner, Mariana spoke exclusively with HOLA! and fondly recalled pleasant memories from a few years ago during her relationship withMarc Anthony.

©@marianadowningg



Mariana Downing, Miss Dominican Republic

Six years ago, in 2017, the model and salsa sensation had a romantic relationship. Mariana was 21 at the time, and Marc was almost 49. Despite the age difference, they connected immediately and were together for several months. Their romance began after the singer finalized his divorce with Shannon de Lima, his third ex-wife.

“It was a beautiful moment in my life,” confessed the Dominican beauty. However, she made it clear that it is a closed chapter in her life. “I have my life, I have my things, I have my goals ahead,” she expressed. “I don’t have much to say because that’s in the past; I carry that time with a lot of affection, but it’s already past. ”

©GettyImages



Mariana Downing and Marc Anthony

With both Mariana and Marc currently focused on their respective lives – Mariana pursuing her Miss Universe aspirations, and Marc dedicated to his musical career and marriage to Nadia Ferreira – little is known about their past relationship. Nevertheless, tales from their time together suggest a serendipitous meeting at a Miami dinner among mutual friends, an event where Cupid seemingly worked his magic.

After weeks of rumors, the model and the singer made their first public appearance at the Maestro Cares gala, the charity organization Marc heads, officially confirming their relationship. “That was a beautiful time in my life; he is a good person,” Mariana commented last September in an interview with Primer Impacto (Univision) when talking about their relationship.

Today, at the age of 28, Mariana has learned that being in the spotlight often entails exposure to criticism and negative comments. The model, the daughter of a Dominican mother and an English father, was criticized for needing to grow up in Dominican lands and not mastering Spanish despite representing the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe. However, she is clear about her roots and is proud of them.

“My mom is completely Dominican, and I grew up with the values of Dominicans because I have all my family here,” she told HOLA!. “I am very connected to this culture, even though I don’t look so Dominican and don’t speak perfect Spanish, it’s in my blood, it’s my roots,” she asserted. “I think people will always have their opinions, and you have to move forward.”