Miss Universe 2023: Date and location confirmed

With just a few months remaining until the upcoming Miss Universe edition, anticipation is mounting as we bring you all the essential details. Mark your calendars, the beauty pageant will be held on November 18, 2023, and for the first time, it will take place in El Salvador. In addition to this, Telemundo and the Miss Universe Organization last week announced a multi-year agreement confirming the network as the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the competition in the United States.﻿

R’Bonney Gabriel, from the United States, was crowned Miss Universe last year

The 72nd edition of the contest will be broadcast live and exclusively in Spanish from El Salvador on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The pageant will reveal the successor of the current reigning queen, R’Bonney Gabriel, from the United States.

Contestants from over 90 countries will compete for the coveted title of the most beautiful woman in the universe and for the opportunity to showcase the social causes they support in front of the entire world.

“As the official Spanish-language broadcaster of Miss Universe in the United States, we are thrilled to bring the pageant back to our live audience from El Salvador, a Latin American country full of beauty and rich in culture,” stated Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy at Telemundo. “The long-awaited international event showcases diversity in our culture while recognizing women who have positively impacted their countries and empowered others.”

Rikkie Valerie Kollé is the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands

In addition to signing the deal with Telemundo, the organization has decided to continue with a streaming partner and will broadcast the pagent on The Roku Channel.

Amy Emmerich, CEO of the Miss Universe Organization said, “We’re very excited to be moving forward with The Roku Channel and Telemundo for the next few years. To me, this is a legacy brand that people should be watching for what we’re going to do next, not what we’ve done in the past. The women we work with, and the fans who make up our core audience, are an exceptionally tuned-in crowd. We appreciate seeing them show up for us every single year – and our broadcast partners have seen that firsthand.”

