Miss Universe Puerto Rico unveils its new and spectacular crown

Miss Universe Puerto Rico has unveiled their new crown, named ‘Evolución’ (Evolution). The luxurious accessory was presented on August 2nd by the organization, in collaboration with Wapa Televisión and Lido Jewelers, who created the piece.

The crown will debut on August 24th when it’s placed upon the head of the winner, who will represent the ‘Island of Enchantment’ in the upcoming Miss Universe edition held in El Salvador on 18 November 2023. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to watch Miss Universe 2022 in January, where R’Bonney Gabriel, took home the crown.

©Custom



The Miss Universe changes every 5 years

The crown that preceded this new piece, ‘Renacer’ (Rebirth), was also created by Lido Jewelers and was used for five years, from 2018 to 2022. The design was presented at Lido Jewelers, located in The Mall of San Juan, and was crafted using 18-carat white gold and silver. The crown also features 10-carat diamonds mounted in channels. According to El Nuevo Día, the precious gemstones symbolize the love, perseverance, and sense of solidarity of the Puerto Rican people.

The new crown is valued at $36,000 and features five aquamarine gemstones. It also has a pearl at the center, symbolizing the elegance and generosity that will distinguish the future wearer of the crown. The design and assembly process took about six months, according to the organization.

Yizette Cifredo, who took the reins of the pageant in March 2022, opened up to El Nuevo Día about the creation of the crown. “Whenever I face a challenge, I like to understand the significance of having a crown, in addition to the title of being a queen. It intrigued me because beyond being a symbol for receiving homage, it represents commitment and leadership. That’s what makes it so significant. The person wearing it holds a great responsibility in guiding a community or representing a country.”

The highly anticipated competition that will select who will represent Puerto Rico in Miss Universe in El Salvador later this year, will take place on August 24th.

