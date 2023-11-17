How to watch the 2023 Miss Universe competition?

We are hours away from learning who will be crowned the next Miss Universe. This year, an all-female hosting team from El Salvador will lead the finale on November 18, 2023. The 72nd annual Miss Universe competition will be streamed on The Roku Channel and broadcast in Spanish by Telemundo within the United States.

Ahead of the finale, the Miss Universe kicked off with a series of thrilling preliminary competitions, which introduced groundbreaking changes in the pageant’s history.

Miss Universe historic moment

On Saturday night, 85 remarkable women will compete for the Miss Universe 2023 crown, representing their respective countries with pride and grace. Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala will make history as the first married women and mothers to compete in Miss Universe. This will break barriers and redefine the image of a Miss Universe contestant.

Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal will be the second and third transwomen to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018.

In a historic moment, Pakistan will debut in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity.

The upcoming edition of Miss Universe is poised to make a mark in the history of beauty pageants, emphasizing diversity, empowerment, and redefining beauty standards. The coronation night, scheduled for November 18, 2023, promises to be a momentous occasion for the pageant.